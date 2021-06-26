Saint Joseph gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saint Joseph area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Trex Mart at 211 Roseport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

US Oil 601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Road Star 3215 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Trex Mart 3625 King Hill Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

King Hill Mart & Liquor 4702 King Hill Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 401 E Hyde Park Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Valero 6054 King Hill Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.