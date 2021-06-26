Indio gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

(INDIO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Indio area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 42250 Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Indio area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.20 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 82253 Indio Blvd, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ 4.09

My Goods Market 43502 Monroe St, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

Circle K 82061 Ave 42, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.15

Costco 79795 Ca-111, La Quinta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Circle K 43955 Clinton St, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.28 $ --

Circle K 78364 Ca-111, La Quinta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.