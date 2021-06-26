Indio gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon
(INDIO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Indio area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 42250 Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Indio area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.20 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.19
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.24
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$4.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.