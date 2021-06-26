Morgantown gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.17 per gallon

(MORGANTOWN, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Morgantown area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Sheetz at 1012 University Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.18 $ 3.15

Circle K 528 Point Marion Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 3.31

Kroger 500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.29

Sheetz 1865 Mileground Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.29

Go Mart 1770 Mileground Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

BFS 1055 Point Marion Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.