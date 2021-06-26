Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Decatur
(DECATUR, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Decatur, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.
Marathon at 3798 N Woodford St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 101 E Pershing Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.12
|card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.88
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.49
$3.79
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.59
$3.76
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.88
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.