Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Decatur

(DECATUR, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Decatur, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 3798 N Woodford St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 101 E Pershing Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 3798 N Woodford St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.12 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ 3.17

Circle K 1685 S Baltimore Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ --

Kroger 1818 Airport Plaza, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.17

Billingsley 66 2015 S Mount Zion Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.59 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Casey's 6155 E Us Route 36, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Shell 501 N Main St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.