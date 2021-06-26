Gas savings: The cheapest station in Florence

(FLORENCE, SC) According to Florence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 200 Beltline Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1901 W Lucas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 200 Beltline Dr, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.93 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 111 Beltline Dr, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Mobil 717 Second Loop Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.94 $ 3.31 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2010 S Irby St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 3.00 $ 2.93

Mobil 728 S Cashua Dr, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 804 S Cashua Dr, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.