Gas savings: The cheapest station in Florence
(FLORENCE, SC) According to Florence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 200 Beltline Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1901 W Lucas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$2.93
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.92
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$2.94
$3.31
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$3.00
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.