Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Smith
(FORT SMITH, AR) According to Fort Smith gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 2818 N 50Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at Valero at 4700 S Zero St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Smith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.89
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$3.17
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$2.98
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.98
$3.30
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.