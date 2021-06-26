Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Smith

(FORT SMITH, AR) According to Fort Smith gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 2818 N 50Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at Valero at 4700 S Zero St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Smith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 2818 N 50Th St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ --

Kum & Go 2720 Alma Hwy, Van Buren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 3.04

Sam's Club 7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.98 $ --

Murphy USA 5501 S 24Th St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.98 $ 3.30 $ 2.84

Alon 1223 S Greenwood Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3515 Towson Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.