This is the cheapest gas in Kennewick right now

(KENNEWICK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Kennewick, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2610 W Kennewick Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kennewick area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.42 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunrise Super Gas 508 N 4Th Ave, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Flying J 2216 E Hillsboro Rd, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Costco 8505 W Gage Blvd , Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.62 $ --

Metro Mart 520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Fred Meyer 2811 W 10Th Ave, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.34

Maverik 4306 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.