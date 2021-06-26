This is the cheapest gas in Kennewick right now
(KENNEWICK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Kennewick, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2610 W Kennewick Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kennewick area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.42 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.69
$3.24
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$3.62
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.65
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.