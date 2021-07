A quieter day and a quick recap. Here’s a look back at the rest of our trip:. Hiking, Time With Friends, And A Broken RV(Of Course) We continued our trend of meeting up with friends along the RV route. One of our daughter’s high school classmates ended up in Freeport today so we joined them for lunch at Wolfe’s Neck Farms Cafe. This was an outdoor cafe on a working farm not far from downtown. Simple foods like panini, burgers, salads, and a “farm dog” (hot dog made from animals on the farm, I don’t recommend). Other than the mystery dog, the rest of the food disappeared quickly with smiles. It was a quick, fun outside lunch.