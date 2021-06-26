Missoula gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MISSOULA, MT) According to Missoula gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3220 N Reserve St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 923 N Orange St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.52
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.52
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.52
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.52
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.