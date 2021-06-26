Missoula gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MISSOULA, MT) According to Missoula gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3220 N Reserve St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 923 N Orange St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3220 N Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Exxon 318 S Orange St , Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.24

Cenex 4570 N Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Rosauer's 2250 S Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 3.24

Holiday 2325 S Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.24

Conoco 5310 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.