Central Standard Craft Distillery offering spirits as signing bonus for new hires

Bridgeport, Connecticut-based Fifth State Distillery, now self-distributed, will offer its Connecticut-made spirits directly to retailers and on-premise accounts. Founded by Rob and Bridget Schulten, the company rebranded from its former name, Asylum Distillery, in November 2019 to better reflect its Connecticut roots and Fifth State spirits line as part of the company’s evolution since first opening in 2016. The award-winning line uses Connecticut-grown, non-GMO corn to make its award-winning local gin, whiskeys and vodkas in Bridgeport. Awarded “Connecticut Gin Distillery of the Year” in the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), products include Fifth State Gin, Fifth State Seville Gin (93 points/NYISC), Fifth State Vodka, Fifth State Ginger Zap Vodka (90 points/NYISC), Fifth State Simply Celery Vodka, Fifth State Wonderful Water (Nutmeg Liqueur), Fifth State Limoncello and Fifth State CT Maple Whiskey among them. The distillery recently welcomed back guests in June as COVID-19 pandemic regulations lifted, now hosting guests for its open hours for visitors on Saturdays.