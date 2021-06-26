Jacksonville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.25 per gallon

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Jacksonville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1180 Henderson Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2111 Burgaw Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 1180 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.03 $ 3.37 $ --

Speedway 6995 Western Blvd Ext, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 3.19

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4250 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.95

Shell 411 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 1170 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.91

Exxon 3495 Western Blvd Ext, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.