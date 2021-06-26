Jacksonville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.25 per gallon
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Jacksonville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1180 Henderson Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2111 Burgaw Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.03
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.02
$3.42
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.21
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$3.05
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.32
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.