Oxford Freedom Week

The city of Oxford is proud to welcome the Freedom Festival set to take place at the Oxford Lake on July 3, beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 9:00. pm The festival will include various fun activities for the kids such as a petting zoo, numerous carnival-style games, and even a bicycle race. Along with the kid-friendly attractions, a parade will capture spectators’ eyes. Prior to the July 3 festival, Oxford will build the excitement and anticipation by hosting smaller events throughout the city, most of which consist of showcasing movies for the little ones.

8:00 am: Around the Lake Ramble

8:00 am-1PM: Car Show

9:00 am: Parade

9:15 am: Opening Ceremonies

9:30 am: Petting Zoo

9:30 am: Tricycle & Bicycle races

9:30 am: Pet Show

9:45 am – 11:30 am: Carnival

1:00 pm: Swim races

9:00 pm: Fireworks show

