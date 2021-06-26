Oxford Freedom Week
The city of Oxford is proud to welcome the Freedom Festival set to take place at the Oxford Lake on July 3, beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 9:00. pm The festival will include various fun activities for the kids such as a petting zoo, numerous carnival-style games, and even a bicycle race. Along with the kid-friendly attractions, a parade will capture spectators’ eyes. Prior to the July 3 festival, Oxford will build the excitement and anticipation by hosting smaller events throughout the city, most of which consist of showcasing movies for the little ones.
- 8:00 am: Around the Lake Ramble
- 8:00 am-1PM: Car Show
- 9:00 am: Parade
- 9:15 am: Opening Ceremonies
- 9:30 am: Petting Zoo
- 9:30 am: Tricycle & Bicycle races
- 9:30 am: Pet Show
- 9:45 am – 11:30 am: Carnival
- 1:00 pm: Swim races
- 9:00 pm: Fireworks show
