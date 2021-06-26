Cancel
Oxford, AL

Oxford Freedom Week

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 14 days ago
The city of Oxford is proud to welcome the Freedom Festival set to take place at the Oxford Lake on July 3, beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 9:00. pm The festival will include various fun activities for the kids such as a petting zoo, numerous carnival-style games, and even a bicycle race. Along with the kid-friendly attractions, a parade will capture spectators’ eyes. Prior to the July 3 festival, Oxford will build the excitement and anticipation by hosting smaller events throughout the city, most of which consist of showcasing movies for the little ones.

  • 8:00 am: Around the Lake Ramble
  • 8:00 am-1PM: Car Show
  • 9:00 am: Parade
  • 9:15 am: Opening Ceremonies
  • 9:30 am: Petting Zoo
  • 9:30 am: Tricycle & Bicycle races
  • 9:30 am: Pet Show
  • 9:45 am – 11:30 am: Carnival
  • 1:00 pm: Swim races
  • 9:00 pm: Fireworks show

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County, AL
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 http://www.calhounjournal.com
