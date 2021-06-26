Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

FBI steps up to help APD and other Metro agencies fight surge in violent crime

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r33OQ_0ag22Hts00

METRO ATLANTA — It’s been a difficult time for the families of violent crime victims and those who’s job it is to try and keep things safe. Atlanta Police have tried to work through their own summer crime reduction plan with murders already up 41% in the past year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APD and other Metro Atlanta police agencies have been getting new and updated support from the FBI. Atlanta Police had reached out as far back as August of last year for help in creating “Operation Phoenix”.

That operation led to 11 arrests on Federal charges of various peopled labeled as “drivers of violence” at that time.

Channel 2 reporter Matt Johnson spoke with FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta area Chris Hacker. Hacker says the Bureau has helped identify crime trends in the past to share with Atlanta, Hacker says that relationship will be key this year too.

“We’ve redoubled our efforts here in the metro area, and across Georgia and across the country,” Hacker said. “We have a great capability of intelligence gathering and a network throughout the throughout the nation.”

Hacker says “Operation Phoenix” has been continued and expanded to include all of Fulton County along with Clayton County, Cobb County and Gwinnett County,

He believes they’ve been able to identify multiple suspects the FBI will be arresting in the very near future.

“Where we’ve really changed our priorities is moving it out. Because we know crime doesn’t stop at the city line or county line. So now we’ve really pushed that out to the whole Metro,” Hacker said.

For the families affected by the uptick in violence, they say law enforcement can certainly help. But it can’t be the only answer. Johnson spoke with Vanessa Cox-Logan about the problems. Cox-Logan’s niece Alicia Merrell was one of four people shot and killed in incidents during one day.

She said Alicia was helping unload a U-Haul truck with a friend who was moving.

“We definitely want justice for first and foremost. But we also want to heal and hurt people hurt people. And we don’t want to be hurt anymore,” Cox-Logan said. “We need to address mental health, financial, health, and physical well being all over for our bodies.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Johnson spent a few moments talking with Alesia Watson about the issue. Watson said her son Kevin Fulton was a loving dad and has no idea why a rideshare driver charged with murdering Fulton would have shot him.

“Why did he have a gun in the car with him? Why? Why? Why did he shoot my son in the back?”, Watson said. “We don’t have to keep having people die.”

Watson, Cox-Logan, police and the FBI all say it takes an entire community to help solve the problem.

“We have to stand together and take the drugs, the drugs and the guns off the streets,” Watson said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Metro Atlanta#Fbi Special Agent#Fbi#Metro Atlanta#Channel 2#Bureau#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Suspect identified in murder-suicide at Houston aquarium

HOUSTON — The suspect behind an apparent murder-suicide at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston has been identified as a man with a criminal history. The shooting at Downtown Aquarium unfolded when suspect Danny Garcia Cazares, 39, walked toward Gabriel Alexander Moriones Vargas, 28 and his wife, 24, as they were eating dinner in the bar area, and opened fire around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Houston police said.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
WSB Radio

New Jersey man who delivered racist rant in viral video faces multiple new charges

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A New Jersey man who was arrested after allegedly being filmed earlier this month spewing racial slurs at neighbors is facing a slew of new charges. Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, who was arrested for bias intimidation on July 5, is now facing charges of criminal mischief, stalking, and several weapons and drug charges, according to a statement issued by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office Thursday.
SocietyPosted by
WSB Radio

Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — At the Seaview Hotel, a vast and once impersonal ballroom has become a refuge — a shared space of hope and sorrow where grieving families comfort each other during the agonizing wait for news of relatives trapped inside a collapsed Miami condo building. Twice...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
WSB Radio

South Dakota official: Fatal crash may have been suicide

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota's attorney general is attempting to access any psychiatric or psychological records of the man he struck and killed along a highway, alleging in court documents that the death may have been a suicide. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges related to...
Athens, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

UPDATE: Missing 89-year-old woman with dementia found safe

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police have found a missing 89-year-old woman with dementia after an hours-long search on Saturday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say Alberta Ward Smith vanished in the area of Jefferson River Road near Ridge Drive. They said Ms....
Oregon StatePosted by
WSB Radio

2 Oregon men die when homemade aircraft crashes

MILLERSBURG, Ore. — Two Oregon men were killed Friday night when a two-seat, motorized glider aircraft crashed in a field, authorities said. According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany residents, Charles Kizer, 57, and Matthew Irish, 49, died at the scene of the crash in Millersburg.

Comments / 2

Community Policy