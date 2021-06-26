Where's the cheapest gas in Johnson City?

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) According to Johnson City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.87 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Volco at 2601 N Roan St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.80

Murphy USA 3109 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.12 $ -- $ 2.84

Gas 'N Go 500 Forest Dr, Jonesborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3009 W Market St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 905 East Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ --

Quality Plus 2273 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.