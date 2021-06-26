Where's the cheapest gas in Johnson City?
(JOHNSON CITY, TN) According to Johnson City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.87 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Volco at 2601 N Roan St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.12
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.14
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.55
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.