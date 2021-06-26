This is the cheapest gas in Mansfield right now

(MANSFIELD, OH) According to Mansfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 680 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.30 $ --

Murphy USA 2481 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.28

Marathon 1215 Lexington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

BP 2264 S Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.66 $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.66 $ --

Marathon 2424 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.66 $ 3.29

Speedway 2827 Lexington Ave, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.