This is the cheapest gas in Mansfield right now
(MANSFIELD, OH) According to Mansfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 680 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.30
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.66
$--
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.66
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.66
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.