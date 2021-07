Matt Hancock has quit over his lockdown-breaching ‘clinch’ with taxpayer-funded aide Gina Coladangelo. His resignation, which was announced at 6.15pm, came after at least two Tory MPs went on the record to call for him to go. Sajid Javid will return to the cabinet after being named as Hancock’s replacement.Mr Hancock is believed to be staying at the couple’s constituency home in Suffolk while Mrs Hancock has remained at their London home with their children.Who is Gina Coladangelo? The taxpayer-funded adviser Matt Hancock is accused of having an affair withMatt Hancock’s messy month – from being called ‘f**king hopeless’ to an alleged affairAngry people share things Covid stopped them from doing after Hancock breachDid Matt Hancock break the law? Experts point to grey area