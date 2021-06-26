Lawton gas at $2.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LAWTON, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Lawton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.
BZ Distributors at 4513 Sw Lee Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Barefoot Convenience at 106 Sw Lee Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lawton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.65 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.86
$3.12
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.74
$2.90
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.74
$2.90
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.84
$2.90
$2.77
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.