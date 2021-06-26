Lawton gas at $2.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAWTON, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Lawton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

BZ Distributors at 4513 Sw Lee Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Barefoot Convenience at 106 Sw Lee Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lawton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BZ Distributors 4513 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Wms Express 134 Se Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Phillips 66 4311 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.86 $ 3.12 $ 2.81

AAFES Sherdian Rd Shoppette , Fort Sill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.74 $ 2.90 $ --

AAFES Sherdian Rd, Fort Sill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.74 $ 2.90 $ 2.77

Murphy Express 2306 W Gore Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.84 $ 2.90 $ 2.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.