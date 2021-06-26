Where's the cheapest gas in Valdosta?

(VALDOSTA, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Valdosta area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 450 Norman Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 2006 W Hill Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 450 Norman Dr, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4228 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Friendly Express 3645 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Circle K 1800 N Ashley St, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 425 Northside Dr, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 511 N St Augustine Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.