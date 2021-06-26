Hagerstown gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Hagerstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1700 Wesel Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 11633 Greencastle Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hagerstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1700 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.23 $ --

Sheetz 301 E Washington St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Liberty 717 Frederick St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

AC&T 724 Frederick St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 14188 Perini Avenue, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.43

Sunoco 1000 Dual Hwy, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.