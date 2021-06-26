Hagerstown gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Hagerstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1700 Wesel Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 11633 Greencastle Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hagerstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$3.38
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.