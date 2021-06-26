Save $0.26 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Terre Haute
(TERRE HAUTE, IN) According to Terre Haute gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 5555 E Margaret Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 301 S 3Rd St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Terre Haute area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.37
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.09
$3.48
$3.72
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.75
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.