Save $0.26 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Terre Haute

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) According to Terre Haute gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 5555 E Margaret Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 301 S 3Rd St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Terre Haute area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot 5555 E Margaret Dr, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.48 $ 3.72 $ 3.55

Marathon 4802 N Us-150, West Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Circle K 2219 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Sunoco 408 S 7Th St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

CITGO 743 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Circle K 1280 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.