Save $0.23 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Charleston area offering savings of $0.23 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1630 Washington St E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2500 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 2.88

Kroger 515 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Mobil 301 Pennsylvania Ave S, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 289 Oakwood Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Kroger 101 Mullins Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

BP 1111 Jefferson Rd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.