Pittsburgh, PA

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: June 26

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate (10:11 PM)- **Saturday night, Moon 2022 offensive lineman Trent Fraley announces his commitment to Marshall. **Congrats to former Aliquippa star running back Terry Swanson for his new job at Toledo. Update (1:15 PM)- Update (12:50 PM)- Update (12:01 PM)- **Pittsburgh Sports Now us told that Pitt coaches are at...

pittsburghsportsnow.com
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportswvsportsnow.com

The West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook: June 28

Update 2:31 PM)- **Bobby Huggins and WVU extend an offer to 2023 center Austin Park (6’9″, 240) from Memorial High School in Saint Marys, Ohio. Parks also holds offers from Cincinnati, Ohio State, Ohio U. and Toledo. Update (8:56 AM)- **2022 cornerback Raleigh Collins from Philadelphia.
Roanoke, VAfincastleherald.com

Doughty’s College Notebook for June 30 Edition

Andrew Abbott has had an unusual group of followers as his Virginia baseball career has come to a close in the College World Series. Abbott, a left-handed pitcher who has been the ace of the Cavaliers’ staff, is remembered by high school rivals who competed against him in another setting.
College Sports247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Monday, June 28

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

PSN Poll Question: Who Will Tyreese Fearbry Select?

Sunday could be a big day for one of Pennsylvania’s top college football programs. Perry 2022 4-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry will make his much anticipated college decision as he’ll choose between Pitt, Penn State, Kentucky and Auburn. Pittsburgh Sports Now spoke with Fearbry Saturday evening and he told us...
Sportspinstripedprospects.com

Renegades Notebook: Offense Finding Its Stride in June

The Renegades certainly took advantage of their two-week home stand. As it stands now, the ‘Gades are 30-17 and are sitting in first place in the High A -East Division. Over the course of the homestand, Hudson Valley won 9 out of 13 games, including 8 wins in a row. Not all the wins were…
Chapel Hill, NC247Sports

Mack Brown PC: NIL, Recruiting & Preseason Expectations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's coaching staff wrapped up a hectic month of recruiting in June before enjoying some downtime ahead of the start of training camp in August. Mack Brown took time on Thursday to meet with media members for his summer press conference to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from name, image and likeness to offseason hype for his 2021 Tar Heels.
Chapel Hill, NCESPN

Marquette's Dawson Garcia transferring to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --  Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina. Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, Chapel Hill! Lets...
NBApittsburghsportsnow.com

Robert Morris Offers First Love 7-Footer Amaan Sandhu

On Wednesday night, just a few hours after receiving his first division one offer from Marist, First Love’s Amaan Sandhu picked up an offer from head coach Andy Toole and Robert Morris. Sandhu is a 7-foot, 260-pound center in the class of 2022, who is originally from India. The big...
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

Columbus Clippers notebook 6/22/21 – 6/27/21: June surge continues with series victory over St. Paul

Columbus’ hot month of June continued during its first-ever series against the St. Paul Saints last week. Formerly based in Rochester, New York, the Minnesota Twins’ Triple-A affiliate rounded out the Clippers’ 12-game homestand. Three big-leaguers were assigned to Columbus on rehab assignments in right-hander Cam Hill (wrist fracture), catcher Roberto Perez (right ring finger fracture) and outfielder Franmil Reyes (left abdominal strain). Outfielder Daniel Johnson brought his hitting streak back home and topped it at seven games while infielder Gabriel Arias hit in all five of his contests and will hit the road with an active seven-game hitting streak. The Clippers’ bullpen shined all week, highlighted by a one-hitter in a shutout victory on Thursday. Columbus’ record now stands at 23-24, good for fourth place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division, as it has gone 15-9 so far this month.
College Sports247Sports

247Sports Reacts: Ramon Brown to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech football program scored its biggest recruiting win in years on Friday afternoon when Midlothian (Va.) Manchester Top247 running back Ramon Brown stepped to the table and announced his pledge to the Hokies. It has been since the 2019 recruiting class that the ACC program landed a prospect...
NBASalisbury Post

Marquette forward transferring to UNC

CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina. Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, “Chapel Hill! Let’s Rock! #committed.”
NBAsports360az.com

Marcus Bagley Running It Back At ASU, Skips NBA Draft

What an offseason for Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Men’s Basketball program. It’s a new roster full of transfers and different faces. Coming off the heels of a forgettable season, fresh faces areexciting for many Sun Devil fans. One returning face is Marcus Bagley, who is opting to skip...
Virginia State247Sports

Brown is a Top 10 RB commitment of all time for Virginia Tech

Midlothian (VA) Manchester four-star running back Ramon Brown has made a verbal commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies over Penn State, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Maryland, he announced on CBS Sports Friday evening. With his commitment, Brown is now the highest-ranked prospect on Virginia Tech’s commit list with a...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Jeff Capel Keeping an Eye on Stock-Rising Big Christ Essandoko

Just over one month after offering big man Christ Essandoko, Jeff Capel is out on the road Saturday morning watching him play in person. Essandoko is a 7-foot, 260-pound center in the class of 2022. The Paris, France native plays for Winston Salem Christian School in North Carolina, and has seen his stock blow up the past few weeks.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt 2021 All 105: T Terrence Enos Jr.

All 105 is a Pittsburgh Sports Now series profiling each of the 105 members of Pitt’s 2021 training camp roster. 74 • Terrence Enos Jr., freshman offensive tackle. Last year: Played his senior season of high school football at Cass Technical in Detroit. Stats: Helped Cass Tech to its 10th...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Pitt Football Players to Watch in 2021

For any team to make noticeable improvements, the marquee players can’t be the only ones expected to produce. A handful of individual players need to develop and not only be counted on to take on a larger roll, but succeed in doing so. Since the end of the 2020 season,...
College Sportschatsports.com

Former West Virginia QB Austin Kendall lands at Louisiana Tech

The quarterback room in Ruston becomes a little more crowded as former Oklahoma and West Virginia signal-caller Austin Kendall will transfer to Lousiana Tech. As first reported by Bleed Tech Blue’s Ben Carlisle, the former four-star recruit will suit up for the Bulldogs in 2021. The 6-3, 220-pound Kendall spent...
Kentucky State247Sports

Kentucky offers legacy recruit Reed Sheppard

Kentucky's entire coaching staff was on hand to watch North Laurel (Ky.) 2023 guard Reed Sheppard's (6-foot-2, 170) debut on the Adidas circuit this week. After his second game, head coach John Calipari had seen enough. Sheppard reported an offer from the Wildcats Friday on social media. The son of...

