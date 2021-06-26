The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: June 26

Columbus’ hot month of June continued during its first-ever series against the St. Paul Saints last week. Formerly based in Rochester, New York, the Minnesota Twins’ Triple-A affiliate rounded out the Clippers’ 12-game homestand. Three big-leaguers were assigned to Columbus on rehab assignments in right-hander Cam Hill (wrist fracture), catcher Roberto Perez (right ring finger fracture) and outfielder Franmil Reyes (left abdominal strain). Outfielder Daniel Johnson brought his hitting streak back home and topped it at seven games while infielder Gabriel Arias hit in all five of his contests and will hit the road with an active seven-game hitting streak. The Clippers’ bullpen shined all week, highlighted by a one-hitter in a shutout victory on Thursday. Columbus’ record now stands at 23-24, good for fourth place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division, as it has gone 15-9 so far this month.