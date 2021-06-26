Where's the cheapest gas in Lafayette?

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Lafayette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 3819 South St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 245 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3819 South St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Shell 706 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.81 $ --

Circle K 1209 Sagamore Pkwy W , West Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.81 $ --

BP 291 Yost Dr, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

GoLo 2510 Teal Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Speedway 3011 Teal Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.