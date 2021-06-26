Gas savings: The cheapest station in Merced

(MERCED, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Merced area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1445 R St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.12.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1445 R St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Sinclair 1411 V St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.87 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.01

ARCO 1901 N Buhach Rd, Atwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.81 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.91

Smiley's Gas 1480 W 16Th St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Mobil 190 W Olive Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 3100 G St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.