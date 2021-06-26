Here’s the cheapest gas in Lynchburg Saturday

(LYNCHBURG, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lynchburg area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at 76 at 2130 Langhorne Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3912 Wards Rd , Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 4201 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Sheetz 4089 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

76 4069 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

BP 7237 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Marathon 4664 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.