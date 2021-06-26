Scranton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SCRANTON, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Scranton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

Sheetz at 114 South Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 551 Moosic St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.26.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scranton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 114 South Main St, Taylor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Gulf 215 S Main St, Taylor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.71 $ --

Sam's Club 921 Viewmont Dr, Dickson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.36 $ --

Wyoming Food Mart 915 Wyoming Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 220 S 7Th Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.10 $ 3.36 $ -- $ --

SV Mini Mart 1801 N Main Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.