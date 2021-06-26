Where's the cheapest gas in Daytona Beach?

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) According to Daytona Beach gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1903 N Nova Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at 7-Eleven at 3610 S Atlantic Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Daytona Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1903 N Nova Rd, Holly Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.05

Sam's Club 1460 Cornerstone Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.13 $ 2.88

Buc-ee's 2330 Gateway N Dr, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.88

Sunoco 300 N Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

CITGO 303 N Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1892 N Nova Rd, Holly Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.