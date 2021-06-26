Where's the cheapest gas in Daytona Beach?
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) According to Daytona Beach gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1903 N Nova Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at 7-Eleven at 3610 S Atlantic Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Daytona Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.13
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$--
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.