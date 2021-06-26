Albany gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Enmarket at 2424 Clark Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 1404 W Oakridge Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Enmarket 2424 Clark Ave, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 427 S Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ --

Sam's Club 1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.01 $ 2.89

Fairway Store 405 S Slappey Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ --

Fairway Store 518 S Slappey Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.92 $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2586 N Slappey Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.