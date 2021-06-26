Albany gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Enmarket at 2424 Clark Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 1404 W Oakridge Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$3.14
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.06
$3.26
$--
|card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$3.01
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.72
$2.92
$3.17
$--
|card
card$2.77
$2.97
$3.22
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.92
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.