Idaho Falls gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) According to Idaho Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 125 S 25Th E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 700 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Conoco 3727 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.40 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.23 $ 3.62 $ 3.40

Costco 2495 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.33

Sinclair 3480 E 1St St, Ammon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 3.28 $ 3.67 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.33 $ 3.67

Chevron 3475 E 1St St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.19 $ 3.28 $ 3.67 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.33 $ 3.67

Chevron 799 S Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.23 $ 3.33 $ -- card card $ 3.20 $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.