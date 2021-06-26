Save $0.41 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) According to Wichita Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Jose Beer And Gas at 3600 Old Iowa Park Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Jose Beer And Gas 3600 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 2012 Grant St, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Discount Cigerettes 3366 Kell Blvd , Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 3117 Lawrence Rd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 3801 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Dollar Saver 3602 Sheppard Access Rd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.