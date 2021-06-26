Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Longview

(LONGVIEW, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Longview area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Super 1 Foods at 1800 S High St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Alon at 1316 Alpine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Super 1 Foods 1800 S High St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ --

Kroger 701 W Marshall Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Zippy J's 850 S High St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 1711 Judson Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.75

Murphy Express 301 E Sl-281, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 2.75

Murphy USA 2430 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.70

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.