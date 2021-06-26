Where's the cheapest gas in Davenport?

(DAVENPORT, IA) According to Davenport gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Star at 3417 N Harrison St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3002 18Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Star 3417 N Harrison St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.79 $ -- $ --

GD Xpress 4607 N Pine St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3887 Elmore Ave, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 2.76 $ --

Costco 2790 E 53Rd St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 2.77 $ --

America 3205 N Brady St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

America 3527 Spring St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.