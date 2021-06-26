Cancel
Star-Lord Vs. Thor Rivalry Will Continue in Love and Thunder Teases Chris Pratt

By Neeraj Chand
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most unexpectedly welcome gems in the massive crossover event that was Avengers: Infinity War was when fans got to see Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, encounter Chris Hemsworth's Thor for the first time. The meeting was fraught with tension, with both heroes engaging in some hilariously passive-aggressive intimidation tactics. In a recent interview, Pratt confirmed that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will see a return of that dynamic.

