Star-Lord Vs. Thor Rivalry Will Continue in Love and Thunder Teases Chris Pratt
One of the most unexpectedly welcome gems in the massive crossover event that was Avengers: Infinity War was when fans got to see Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, encounter Chris Hemsworth's Thor for the first time. The meeting was fraught with tension, with both heroes engaging in some hilariously passive-aggressive intimidation tactics. In a recent interview, Pratt confirmed that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will see a return of that dynamic.movieweb.com