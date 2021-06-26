This is the cheapest gas in Concord right now

(CONCORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Concord area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 475 Concord Pkwy N. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Exxon at 2 Church St N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 475 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.15

CITGO 589 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.15

QuikTrip 1086 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.05

Marathon 2355 Concord Lake Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.99

Hometown Mart 2020 Kannapolis Hwy, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 2421 Supercenter Dr Ne, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.