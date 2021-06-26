Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Junction area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 745 Horizon Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Shell at 333 N 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.37.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 745 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.44

Walmart Neighborhood Market 541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.46 $ 3.71 $ 3.27

Conoco 437 32 Rd, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ --

Sam's Club 1040 Independent Ave, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 3.29

Golden Gate Petro 399 29 Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.33 card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.78 $ 3.39

Maverik 2902 D Road, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.