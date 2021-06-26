San Angelo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAN ANGELO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Angelo area offering savings of $0.23 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Pic-n-Pac at 5904 Us-87, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.06 $ 2.84

Murphy USA 618 W 29Th St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Walmart 3428 S Bryant Blvd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.02 $ 2.87

H-E-B 3301 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.23 $ 2.89

Alon 3808 Arden Rd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.26 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 5525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.