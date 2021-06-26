Where's the cheapest gas in Jackson?

(JACKSON, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Jackson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3600 O'Neill Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1601 W Morrell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jackson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3600 O'Neill Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.41 $ --

Admiral 1910 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.25

Lightning Quick 4200 W Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Meijer 3333 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.25

Speedway 3346 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.25

Marathon 3465 Page Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.