Bowling Green gas at $2.68 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) According to Bowling Green gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3200 Ken Bale Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.92 at Minit Mart at 3411 Louisville Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.98 $ --

Shell 1790 Cave Mill Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.99

Kroger 2945 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Speedway 3208 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.25 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Shell 2258 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2401 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.