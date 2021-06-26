Gas savings: The cheapest station in College Station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the College Station area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Tejas at 1101 E Villa Maria Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 609 University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater College Station area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Tejas 1101 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.68 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 1405 Earl Rudder Fwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.90 $ --

Exxon 1721 Texas Ave S, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 2.76

H-E-B 1900 Texas Ave S , College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 2.76

Murphy USA 2220 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.17 $ 2.76

H-E-B 11675 Fm-2154 , College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 2.76

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.