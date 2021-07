Roger Federer is through to the second round of Wimbledon after opponent Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire with an injury on Tuesday.Federer, an eight-time champion at the All England Club, won the first set before losing the second in a tiebreak.The former world No 1 also surrendered the third frame, but fought back to win the fourth – in which Mannarino sustained an injury late on after slipping.The Frenchman was able to get to the end of the set, but – after receiving treatment – could not continue, and Federer advanced with the scoreline 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2.Federer...