Where's the cheapest gas in Fargo?
(FARGO, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fargo area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 750 23Rd Ave E. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at M & H at 510 Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fargo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$3.03
$3.13
$2.96
|card
card$2.86
$3.06
$3.16
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.94
$3.04
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.19
$3.50
$3.25
|card
card$2.90
$3.15
$3.40
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.41
$2.96
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.