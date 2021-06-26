Where's the cheapest gas in Fargo?

(FARGO, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fargo area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 750 23Rd Ave E. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at M & H at 510 Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fargo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 750 23Rd Ave E, West Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

Shell 734 University Dr N, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.13 $ 2.96 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.16 $ 2.99

ARCO 3202 33Rd St S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ --

Flying J 3150 39Th St S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.50 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.25

Fleet Farm 3730 36Th St S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Casey's 30110Th St N, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.