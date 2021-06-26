Where's the cheapest gas in Bend?

(BEND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Bend, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Space Age at 20635 Grandview Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 1400 Nw College Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bend area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.58 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Space Age 20635 Grandview Dr, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

ARCO 304 Ne Greenwood Ave, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ 3.49 $ 3.67 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.43 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.29

ARCO 61122 S Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ 3.79 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.45 $ 3.63 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Towne Pump 1220 Se 3Rd St, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Fred Meyer 61535 S Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.61 $ 3.76 $ 3.39

76 62980 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.51 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.