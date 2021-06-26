Where's the cheapest gas in Bend?
(BEND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Bend, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Space Age at 20635 Grandview Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 1400 Nw College Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bend area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.58 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.37
$3.49
$3.67
$3.28
|card
card$3.43
$3.53
$3.73
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.57
$3.79
$3.23
|card
card$3.45
$3.63
$3.85
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.59
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.46
$3.61
$3.76
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$3.51
$3.59
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.