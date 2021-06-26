Fairfield gas at $3.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 1951 Walters Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 1600 N Texas St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.21.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76 1951 Walters Rd, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 3.99

Bonfare 2301 Walters Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ --

AAFES 170 Travis Ave, Travis AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.99

AAFES 172 Travis Ave, Travis AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ --

Sinclair 4444 Central Pl, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.96 $ 4.16 $ 4.26 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.06 $ 4.26 $ 4.36 $ 3.99

A&A Gas & Food Mart 1009 Oliver Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 3.97 card card $ 4.07 $ -- $ 4.47 $ 4.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.