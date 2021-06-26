Save up to $0.74 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chico
(CHICO, CA) According to Chico gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chico Petroleum at 1013 W 1St St. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 1101 Mangrove Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chico area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.15 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.75
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.91
$4.11
$4.22
$3.89
|card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.32
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$--
$3.95
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$--
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.