Save up to $0.74 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chico

(CHICO, CA) According to Chico gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chico Petroleum at 1013 W 1St St. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 1101 Mangrove Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chico area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chico Petroleum 1013 W 1St St, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.75 card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.95

Costco 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Safeway 1366 East Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 4.22 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.32 $ 3.99

Speedway 2402 Cohasset Rd, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ -- $ 3.95 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ -- $ 4.05

Quick Stop Market 2269 Nord Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2501 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.