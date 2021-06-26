Where's the cheapest gas in Saint Augustine?

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Saint Augustine, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2375 Fl-16 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saint Augustine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.28 $ 3.73 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.32 $ 3.77 $ --

Owens 780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Circle K 715 Fl-207, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 3.08

BP 2499 Us-1 S , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.34 $ 3.94 $ 3.07

Speedway 2505 Us-1, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 3.08

Mobil 2800 Us-1 S , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.