Rock Hill gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(ROCK HILL, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Rock Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H & H Mart at 329 Willowbrook Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 1350 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$3.08
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$2.98
$2.82
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.