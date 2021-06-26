Rock Hill gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(ROCK HILL, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Rock Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H & H Mart at 329 Willowbrook Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 1350 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H & H Mart 329 Willowbrook Ave, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Fast Pace Store 106 S Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Horizon Mart 630 S York Ave, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Shell 2541 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Ace Energy Market 2561 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 2474 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.98 $ 2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.