Where's the cheapest gas in Spring Hill?

(SPRING HILL, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Spring Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2109 Commercial Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 13360 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Shell 14195 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 2.93

Walmart Neighborhood Market 14338 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

7-Eleven 14333 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Speedway 3495 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.08

RaceTrac 9410 Cortez Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.