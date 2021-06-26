Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenville Saturday

(GREENVILLE, NC) According to Greenville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 500 S Memorial Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Landmark at 1809 E 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 500 S Memorial Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Handy Mart 1000 S Memorial Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 697 Regency Blvd, Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Circle K 4000 S Memorial Dr, Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.48 $ --

Sam's Club 4240 Nc-11 S , Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

Speedway 715 S Memorial Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.