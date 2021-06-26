Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenville Saturday
(GREENVILLE, NC) According to Greenville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 500 S Memorial Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Landmark at 1809 E 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.85
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.87
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.48
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.04
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.45
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.