Marco Silva has agreed a three-year deal to become the new Fulham manager. An announcement is expected later on Thursday. The 43-year-old will succeed Scott Parker, who left Craven Cottage on Monday by mutual consent to take over at fellow Championship club, Bournemouth - despite having two years remaining on his contract. Former Fulham striker Luis Boa Morte, who was Silva’s assistant at Everton, is likely to be a key part of his backroom staff.