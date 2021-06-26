Where's the cheapest gas in Redding?

(REDDING, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Redding area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1905 Eureka Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.24.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fast Stop Mini Mart 3101 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 3.77

Sure Stop 3212 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.08 $ 3.65

Fast Stop 11113 Black Marble Way, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Win-River Mini Mart 2415 S Bonnyview Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.92 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.02 $ 4.12 $ 4.32 $ 4.05

Clear Creek Market 7036 Westside Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 4.22 $ 3.97

Vasu Gas & Food 1120 Hartnell Ave, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.